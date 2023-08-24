How Prince William, Kate Middleton & Prince Harry May Honor Queen Elizabeth On Anniversary Of Her Death (Exclusive)

How will the royal family honor Queen Elizabeth on the anniversary of her death?

Charlie Lankston, US Associate Editor, DailyMail.com spoke with Access Hollywood about how King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry may be honoring the late royal on Sept. 8.

While it was revealed that Harry will be in the U.K. on Sept. 7 for the WellChild Awards, there is no news on what he will officially be doing on the actual anniversary of Elizabeth’s passing.

“I think that (Harry) will choose to honor the Queen privately and behind closed doors. I think Harry is very much aware at this point that whenever he attends any form of royal events back in London, it doesn’t really do him much good. Now, we do understand that Charles and Harry are broaching the idea of having peace talks in an attempt to kind of, you know, repair the rift that has been going on for so long now. But I think until some kind of resolution is reached, it doesn’t make sense for Harry to be there at these big royal events, particularly not ones that honor the queen, because Harry’s mere presence takes attention and focus away from what that event is really supposed to be about, which is honoring the queen’s memory and her legacy,” she shared.

With Prince William and Kate, Lankston thinks they will go a more public route.

“I think that William and Kate will absolutely do something public in order to honor William’s grandmother. I think that they will issue a statement, you know, paying tribute to her and the wonderful things that she did. We may well see them in a public setting. They may well decide, for example, to lay a wreath or something similar. But I think that for the most part, Kate and William will want to be with their children,” she said.

She notes that they may want to spend the day with King Charles, but said he is pretty private.

“We do know that Charles is a very private person. After the queen passed away and he had completed his first royal engagements as the king. He and Camilla, you know, went away for a few days so that he could grieve in private. And I think that the likelihood is he will want to do something similar this time around. So I think the most likely scenario is that the royals come together very briefly and then they will all retreat to their private residences so that they can honor the queen behind closed doors without feeling public scrutiny and pressure to act a certain way or behave a certain way,” she said.

Queen Elizabeth passed away on Sept. 8, 2022 at the age of 96.

— Stephanie Swaim