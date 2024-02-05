King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer After Hospital Treatment For Enlarged Prostate

King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the news on Feb. 5, just days after the monarch, 75, was released from the hospital following a three-night stay for prostate surgery.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the statement read.

The palace went on to note that His Majesty has begun a regular course of treatment and will follow doctors’ advice to step away from public duties in the interim. State business and official paperwork will continue as usual, per the palace.

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible,” the statement continued.

According to the palace, Charles wanted to come forward with his diagnosis to “prevent speculation” and hopefully raise cancer awareness and offer support for those facing similar challenges.

King Charles Through The Years View Gallery

“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

The King’s most recent health update comes as his daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, is recuperating at home following a two-week hospital stay for planned abdominal surgery.

The Princess of Wales, 42, is expected to refrain from official duties until at least Easter, Kensington . Charles is said to have visited her while they were both checked in to the London Clinic for their respective situations.

Though details of her condition have been kept mostly under wraps, NBC News previously reported that it is not related to cancer.