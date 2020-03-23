Howard Stern Returns On Air Amid Pandemic

Howard Stern is back.

The 66-year-old has returned to his SiriusXM show “The Howard Stern Show” on Monday, amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, by recording it from his home, or as he calls it his “bunker.”

In his comeback episode, Howard is joined on his show by special guests — his wife, Beth, and Jimmy Kimmel! Both Jimmy and Howard have had to find new and innovative ways to connect with their fans now that most productions are shut down. Jimmy has been recording episodes of his late night show at home and posting them on YouTube.

Robin Quivers, Fred Norris, Gary Dell’Abate, Benjy Bronk, JD Harmeyer and Ronnie Mund, also joined the special episode.

Howard announced last week via a video posted on his wife’s Instagram page that he was planning to return to his show, despite the present challenges. In the video, he pets one of their pet cats, and at the end reveals he plans to go back to his show while under quarantine.

“Wait for the end…. #volumeup #bigannouncement,” the caption reads.

Fans were clearly thrilled about the news and reacted in the comments with their well-wishes.

“Thank god! We need you Howard,” one wrote.

“Howard we need you back on the air to make us laugh,” another commented.

“Please save us and get back to the airwaves. My sanity depends on it,” a third said.

Celebrity Couples Spending Quality Time During Quarantine View Gallery

If you didn’t get a chance to check it out, the show will be replaying on Howard 100 through the day and is also available on demand. Howard is set to return with more episodes on March 24 and March 25 at 7AM ET.

Howard’s show went off-air last week amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen an increasing number of cases in the United States.

Howard’s show is normally taped in New York City, which is currently in lockdown, amid the pandemic. Governor Cuomo announced that all non-essential businesses would be shut down in New York state, effective Sunday evening at 8PM. As of Monday, New York was reported to have 12,305 cases of coronavirus.