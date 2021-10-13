Howie Mandel ‘Home And Doing Better’ After Fainting At Starbucks In L.A.

Howie Mandel is on the mend.

The 65-year-old gave fans a health update on Wednesday night, revealing that he is feeling better after fainting at a Starbucks in Los Angeles.

“I am home and doing better. I was dehydrated and had low blood sugar. I appreciate the great doctors and nurses that took such care of me. Thank you to everyone who reached out but I am doing ok!” he wrote.

The ”America’s Got Talent” judge’s update comes after TMZ reported Wednesday morning that the star had been taken to the hospital after fainting at the coffee chain located in Woodland Hills, Calif.

In a photograph obtained by TMZ Howie seemingly appears to be sitting up while surrounded by individuals wearing Los Angeles Fire Department apparel.

— Stephanie Swaim

