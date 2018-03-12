Hubert de Givenchy Dies At 91: A Look Back At His Fashion Legacy

In her sleeveless black gown, with rows of pearl at the neck and oversized sunglasses, Audrey Hepburn's Holly Golightly defined understated elegance. Hers was the iconic little black dress.

It was the work of Hubert de Givenchy, the French couturier who, along with Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent and Cristobal Balenciaga, redefined fashion in the wake of World War II. Givenchy the epitome of Paris chic. His death at age 91 was announced Monday.

A towering man of elegance and impeccable manners, Givenchy forged close friendships with his famous clients, including Liz Taylor, Lauren Bacall, Jackie Kennedy and Princess Grace of Monaco.

But none were as close to him or the fashion house that bore his name as Hepburn, whose simple chic became a kind of shorthand for the label. Besides the little black dress from the 1961 hit "Breakfast at Tiffany's," Hepburn wore Givenchy's designs in nearly a dozen other movies, as well on the red carpet and also in real life.

Born Feb. 21, 1927, in the provincial city of Beauvais, north of Paris, Givenchy was raised by his mother and maternal grandparents after his father, a business executive and amateur pilot, died when he was a toddler.



His grandfather, an administrator of a tapestry workshop in Beauvais, cultivated the young Givenchy's appreciation of the arts and honed his aesthetic sensibility.

Early on, Givenchy set his sights on fashion — a career choice that left his family cold. After high school, he acceded to family pressure and joined a notary firm in Beauvais, but it didn't last long.

Givenchy struck out for Paris in his late teens, in the wake of World War II.



