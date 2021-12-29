Hugh Jackman Tests Positive for Covid-19 Days After Viral Speech

Hugh Jackman has tested positive for Covid-19.

The actor and Broadway star shared the news with a video on social media, captioned, “I just wanted to make sure you heard this from me. I tested positive for covid. Mild symptoms and looking forward to getting back on-stage ASAP! Sending love for a happy and healthy new year.”

He wore a black mask in the video as he explained, “Hey, good morning. So, I just wanted you to hear it from me that I tested positive this morning for Covid. My symptoms are like a cold. I have a scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose, but I’m fine.”

“I’m just gonna do everything I can to get better ASAP and as soon as I’m cleared, I’ll be back on stage, heading to River City,” he said. “So, just wanted you to hear it from me. Stay safe, be healthy, be kind.”

Hugh is currently starring in “The Music Man” on Broadway and his co-star in the highly anticipated show has also tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month and was replaced by her understudy Kathy Voykto. All shows have been cancelled through January 1 due to the positive cases.

The 53-year-old recently went viral with an inspiring speech that he gave to audience members during the December 23rd performance. In the video, posted on Instagram by actress Katherine Winter, Hugh applauded Kathy Voykto for her ability to fill-in for the show with limited notice.

“[A swing] covers up to 10 roles. Kathy, when she turned up for work at 12 o’clock, could’ve played any of eight roles,” Hugh said. “She found out at 12 noon today, and at 1 o’clock, she had her very first rehearsal as Marian Paroo.”

“This is a time we’ve never known. We’re in our fourth preview, we’re all just sort of learning, so swings and understudies have not had a chance to learn,” the actor explained. “They watch from the corner of a room while we rehearse, while we get to practice over and over again. They just get to watch and write notes, and then, five hours before the performance, they’re told, ‘You’re on! By the way, you’ve got a wig fitting, go!’”

He became overcome with emotion as he said, “So to all of these people here, the swings — and I’m emotional because it humbles me — their courage, their brilliance, their dedication, their talent. The swings, the understudies, they are the bedrock of Broadway.”