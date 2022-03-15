Hulk Hogan & Kevin Nash Pay Tribute To Late WWE Star Scott Hall: ‘My Heart Is Broken’

Scott Hall, WWE star wrestler, has died at the age of 63.

The World Wrestling Entertainment company confirmed the heartbreaking news on Monday.

“WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away,” it shared in a statement.

The former pro wrestler was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014 as “Razor Ramon” and again in 2020 as a member of the nWo, alongside other legendary names including Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash.

The pair paid tribute to their late friend after his passing.

“Scott hall resurrected me, he put me back on the map. I love him so much I can’t even explain it to you,” Hulk said in a video tribute posted to his Instagram page.

“My heart is broken and I’m so very f— sad. I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present. I’ve been blessed to have a friend that took me at face value and I him,” Kevin wrote.

Scott began his career in 1984 and in 1992 he signed with WWE, introducing fans to his iconic character of “Razor Ramon.”

“In 1996, Hall re-joined World Championship Wrestling and joined Kevin Nash and Hulk Hogan as the founding members of the nWo (New World Order), revolutionizing the sports-entertainment industry and ushering in the ‘Monday Night Wars.’ WWE extends its condolences to Hall’s family, friends and fans,” WWE said.