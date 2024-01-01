Ian Ziering Apparently Attacked By Bikers In Los Angeles (Reports)

Ian Ziering was apparently attacked by bikers on New Year’s Eve in Los Angeles.

TMZ obtained video of the alleged attack, which shows a group of individuals donning helmets who appear to surround and appear to allegedly attack the “Beverly Hills, 90210” star on Sunday.

Per the video obtained by the outlet, the alleged attackers were on motorized minibike before pulling up and approaching the 59-year-old “Sharknado” star while near the Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue area.

The LAPD confirmed to KTLA that officers responded to a call at 3pm on Sunday regarding reports of an alleged “fight that broke out after the group of bikers were driving recklessly in the area.”

The LAPD also spoke out to USA Today about the incident.

“The mini-motorcycle riders were driving recklessly and struck the victim’s vehicle and an altercation occurred,” an LAPD spokesperson told the outlet.

Per the outlet, the investigation is “still ongoing at this time.”

