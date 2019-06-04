Iconic MTV Shows ‘Punk’d’ & ‘Singled Out’ Are Getting Rebooted

No seriously, you aren’t being punk’d.

MTV announced that both “Punk’d” and “Singled Out” are returning with 20 new episodes that will be under 10 minutes each.

The new series reboots will be available exclusively on Quibi, an entertainment platform designed for mobile viewing.

Originally co-created and hosted by Ashton Kutcher, ‘Punk’d” was a prank show that debuted in 2003. The show went off air in 2007, but returned in 2012 with a different celebrity host each week.

According to a press release, the new and improved “Punk’d” will feature cutting-edge technological pranks like never before!

“Now that technology can really augment reality, we’re back to pull the boldest pranks on the biggest stars in Hollywood,” the release said. “This time around, no one is safe.”

“Singled Out” was a dating game show originally hosted by Jenny McCarthy and Chris Hardwick. The series ran from 1995 to 1998 and later starred Carmen Electra.

The 2019 “Singled Out” will “hook up” the next generation of daters “regardless of sexual preference,” according to the release.

Chris McCarthy, President of MTV said in the press release, “This deal builds on MTV’s strategy of reinventing our iconic shows to reach new audiences on pioneering new platforms like Quibi.”

The premiere dates of the MTV reboots have yet to be announced.