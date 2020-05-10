Iconic Soul Singer Betty Wright Dead At 66

Legendary R&B songstress Betty Wright has passed away at age 66. Her niece, Bella, confirmed the news on her Twitter, writing, “I just lost my aunt this morning…. and now my mood has changed…. sleep in peace aunty Betty Wright. fly high angel.” Bella did not reveal the cause of death.

I just lost my aunt this morning…. and now my mood has changed…. sleep in peace aunty Betty Wright 💕💕🙏🏾🙏🏾 fly high angel — #BELLA (@iBellaNIEMA) May 10, 2020

In another tweet, Bella remembered her aunt for the way she helped kickstart her career, writing, “My auntie was a legend…. she helped me get my first paychecks singing background….. and I didn’t make it to see you this past week and that’s going to haunt me …. R.I.P. Betty Wright.”

Betty’s passing comes after icon Chaka Khan pleaded with fans to pray for her on May 2. Chaka tweeted, “Calling all my #PrayWarriors | My beloved sister, Betty Wright @MsBettyWright, is now in need of all your prays. ‘Que Sera, Sera | Whatever Will Be, Will Be’ In Jesus Name We Pray for Sister Betty.”

Calling all my #PrayWarriors | My beloved sister, Betty Wright @MsBettyWright, is now in need of all your prays.

“Que Sera, Sera | Whatever Will Be, Will Be”

In Jesus Name We Pray for Sister Betty

All My Love Chaka pic.twitter.com/krQcfWFl5r — 🎼 𝕮𝖍𝖆𝖐𝖆 𝕶𝖍𝖆𝖓 💜 (@ChakaKhan) May 2, 2020

Wright was best known for hits like “Clean Up Woman” and “Tonight Is The Night.” Her music has been sampled by artists including Mary J. Blige, Chance The Rapper, and Beyoncé.

Tributes to the late icon have begun to pour out on social media. Dawn Richard, best known as a member of girl group Danity Kane, shared her gratitude for Betty, writing, “Betty Wright or Ms. B to us was the funniest, realest, kindest spirit. She was one of our vocal trainers during the beginnings of DK. I loved that she was unafraid to add grit to any lyric. she helped us emote and find our voices as women in the industry. Thank you Ms. B. RIP.”

Betty Wright or Ms. B to us was the funniest, realest, kindest spirit. She was one of our vocal trainers during the beginnings of DK. I loved that she was unafraid to add grit to any lyric. she helped us emote and find our voices as women in the industry. Thank you Ms. B. RIP. — DAWN (@DawnRichard) May 10, 2020

Betty Wright will certainly be missed and her music will live on forever.

— by Katcy Stephan