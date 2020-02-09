Idina Menzel Gives Everyone Chills Singing ‘Frozen 2’ Theme Song With 9 Other Elsa’s From Around The World

The Oscars won’t be able to let go of Idina Menzel’s performance!

The entertainer took the stage at the 92nd Academy Award to deliver a stunning performance of “Into The Unknown,” the anthem from “Frozen 2,” which is nominated for Best Original Song at the big award show.

.@IdinaMenzel, @AURORAmusic and nine of the world's Elsas just took to the stage for a performance of "Into the Unknown." #Oscars pic.twitter.com/2QUW67HYiS — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

Josh Gad, who voices the beloved Olaf in the “Frozen” franchise, introduced his co-star by reminding the star-studded audience that her name is “pronounced exactly as it is spelled.”

Josh, of course, was referring to the time John Travolta introduced the Broadway singer as the “wickedly talented, one and only, Adele Dazeem” at the 2014 Oscars.

After the little bit, Idina began to sing in a white ball gown alongside Norwegian singer Aurora, who contributed to the voice Elsa hears sings to her throughout the Disney flick.

Idina and Aurora were then joined by nine other women from around the globe who provided Elsa’s singing voice when the song was dubbed in different languages: Maria Lucia Heiberg Rosenberg, Willemijn Verkaik, Takako Matsu, Carmen Garcia Saenz, Lisa Stokke, Kasia Łaska, Anna Buturlina, Gisela and Gam Wichayanee.