Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Make Surprise Appearance At Madonna’s Oscars After-Party

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce kept their Oscars night outing under the radar!

The couple was spotted at Gucci’s Academy Awards after-party in Los Angeles on Sunday night after jetting back from Taylor’s Eras Tour stop in Singapore, Access Hollywood has learned. Though cameras are said to be strictly prohibited at the exclusive event, multiple outlets including British Vogue report that Tayvis made an appearance alongside A-listers including Jennifer Lawrence, Salma Hayek, Matthew McConaughey and more.

Known as “The Party,” the Gucci-sponsored bash was reportedly co-hosted by Madonna and held at her manager Guy Oseary’s Hollywood Hills home. Attendees received “custom monogrammed travel duffles” from the luxe label in lieu of gift bags, per Vogue.

Taylor is said to have landed in Los Angeles with hours to spare before the soiree, following her six-night concert stay in Singapore. The music superstar’s Super Bowl champ beau joined her in the country to cheer on her fifth show and they were later seen walking hand-in-hand at a local mall, where eagle-eyed Swifties captured photos of them sneaking in a romantic embrace.

The pair has yet to make their red carpet debut but fans may not have to wait too much longer. The singer and the NFL player are speculated to be heading to the Met Gala in May.