Idris Elba Marries Model Sabrina Dhowre In Lavish Moroccan Wedding

The Sexiest Man Alive is officially off the market! Idris Elba has said “I do.”

The British actor and fiancée Sabrina Dhowre tied the knot on Friday. According to British Vogue, the lavish nuptials took place over three days in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh, where the couple exchanged vows at Ksar Char Bagh hotel. Festivities kicked off with a themed dinner the night before the ceremony and will continue with an all-white party at the Mandarin Oriental on Saturday, per the mag.

The bride walked down the aisle in a custom, off-the-shoulder Vera Wang gown before changing into a couture lace V-neck number embroidered with pearls and gemstones for an evening reception, Vogue reports. For his part, Idris sported a crisp, bespoke suit by Ozwald Boateng.

Photos posted to the fashion publication’s Instagram page captured the beaming newlyweds both solo and sharing a romantic embrace. A full look at the black-tie affair will appear in the July issue.

This is the first marriage for Sabrina, 29, and the third for Idris, 46. The “Luther” star previously told Essence that he didn’t expect to tie the knot again, calling marriage “an institution of sorts.”

“And I’ve done it. It’s not for everybody. It’s not my life’s calling,” he said.

Meeting the former Miss Vancouver clearly gave him a change of heart, though. Idris and Sabrina began their relationship while he filmed his survival romance “The Mountain Between Us,” an experience in which he said life imitated art in the best possible way.

“Falling in love while making a movie about falling in love is pretty special,” Idris told People at the time.

Just months later, he made his feelings official with a public proposal.

Idris got down on one knee in London at a February 2018 screening of his directorial debut, “Yardie.” Audience video posted to social media showed a visibly surprised Sabrina nodding as Idris presented her with a ring onstage. The happy pair shared a hug and kiss before Idris tok a bow in front of the cheering crowd.

— Erin Biglow