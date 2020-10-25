Iggy Azalea Debuts First Photos Of Son Onyx After Confirming She & Playboi Carti Broke Up

Iggy Azalea’s son is too cute!

The “Fancy” singer took to Instagram to show off her son Onyx for the first time in some super cute photos.

In the first photo, she holds him by her side and in the second the rapper holds him close, giving fans a closer look at his sweet face, captioning the post with an angel baby emoji.

Iggy revealed that she had welcomed a baby in June 2020 in a now-expired Instagram story.

“I have a son. I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world. I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words,” she wrote.

The new photos of her little one come after she revealed that she and Playboi Carti had broken up.

In the now-deleted Instagram story, the 30-year-old wrote, “You lost a real 1” following that up with another post that said, “People take loyalty for granted & that’s why I’d rather be alone.”

She posted another Instagram story that read, “What I meant last night was that I’m raising my son alone & I’m not in a relationship.”

The duo reportedly met in 2018.

— Stephanie Swaim