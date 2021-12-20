Il Divo Singer Carlos Marín Dead at 53

Singer Carlos Marín from the group Il Divo has died at 53.

The remaining members of the singing group David Miller, Sébastien Izambard, and Urs Bühler shared the sad news on their website on Sunday.

“It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away. He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There wiIl never be another voice or spirit like Carlos,” their statement read.

“For 17 years the four of us have been on this incredible journey of Il Divo together, and we will miss our dear friend. We hope and pray that his beautiful soul will rest in peace,” they added.

No cause of death has been revealed but he was hospitalized in the ICU three days prior to his passing at the Manchester Royal Medical Center in England, according to the publication El Español.

“Our dear friend and partner, Carlos, is in the hospital. We are hoping and praying for a speedy recovery,” the group published on their Instagram page.

A week before Carlos’ hospitalization, Il Divo postponed their 2021 Christmas Tour until next year due to an ongoing illness.