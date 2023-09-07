Influencer Ruby Franke’s Husband Denies Involvement In Alleged Abuse Of Their Children

Ruby Franke’s husband Kevin Franke is speaking out via his lawyer.

A lawyer for Kevin Franke appeared on “Good Morning America” and claimed that Kevin had no role in the alleged abuse of their children. Kevin and Ruby have been living separately for 13 months.

“He is a good person. He is very gentle. And no one’s ever made any allegations that he’s ever physically abused those kids, or anyone else,” lawyer Randy Kester said on the show.

The denial comes after disgraced former YouTube star Ruby Franke, who had a now-defunct channel that was called “8 Passengers,” was charged with six counts of felony child abuse. A YouTube spokesperson also confirmed earlier in the week to People that both of Franke’s channels on the platform had been “terminated” “in accordance with our creator responsibility guidelines.”

Ruby was arrested on Aug. 30 after authorities found an emaciated and malnourished juvenile with open wounds and duct tape on their extremities, according to Utah officials.

“The condition of the juvenile was so severe that they were seen by Santa Clara-Ivins EMS and transported to a local area hospital,” The Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety Department previously said in a statement. Officials allegedly found evidence that led them to a nearby home where another minor in similar condition was located and that child was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

Following a search of the house, four juveniles were taken into care by the Department of Child and Family Services. Ruby’s business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt, was also arrested on similar charges, officials confirmed.

NBC News previously reached out to reps for Ruby and Jodi for comment and did not immediately hear back said in a press release.

A neighbor of Ruby’s spoke out to People Magazine, saying that the child abuse charges were “definitely shocking.”

“[It] was definitely shocking,” the neighbor said, who spoke to People on the condition of anonymity. While talking to the mag, she revealed some families in the neighborhood had seen troubling signs over the past year. “I think we saw some weird things. But I don’t think anybody thought that these kids were being physically abused to that degree,” she added.