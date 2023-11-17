Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs & Cassie Settle Rape, Sex Trafficking Lawsuit One Day After It Was Filed

Sean “Diddy” Combs and Cassie have settled their lawsuit.

The news about the settlement came on Friday and both parties issued statements about the situation to Access Hollywood.

Cassie, whose legal name is Casandra Ventura, said in her statement, “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

Her counsel Douglas Wigdor also issued a statement which reads, “I am very proud of Ms. Ventura for having the strength to go public with her lawsuit. She ought to be commended for doing so.”

And Sean Combs said in his statement to Access, “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”

The update comes a day after Casie filed a complaint in Manhattan federal court on Thursday. She alleged she was “trapped by Mr. Combs in a cycle of abuse, violence and sex trafficking” during their relationship. According to the lawsuit, Ventura was seeking “justice for the decade of her life that Mr. Combs took away from her with threats of violence, excessive use of drugs, physical and psychological abuse, and sexual slavery.”

In a statement to Access Hollywood at the time, Combs’ lawyer said his client “vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations.”