Inside Princess Diana’s First & Only Met Gala Appearance In 1996

The Met Gala truly is a night for fashion royalty!

Ahead of this year’s style spectacle on May 6, Access is looking back at the late Princess Diana’s first and only appearance at the famed soirée in 1996.

The then-35-year-old icon wowed in a floor-length slip dress by John Galliano. Her signature sapphire jewels complemented the navy number, which also featured black lace straps that continued down into the neckline for a sexy peek-a-boo effect.

Eagle-eyed fans may also spot a familiar accessory on her left hand. Diana appeared to be wearing the same ring with which her son Prince William later proposed to now-wife Kate Middleton.

Diana was known for many notable looks over the years, but this one had an instant place in fashion history as part of Galliano’s first couture collection with Dior.

She stepped out for the event alongside pal and late Harper’s Bazaar editor-in-chief Liz Tilberis.

Though few royals have turned up for the Met Gala since, Vogue legend and Met Gala chair Anna Wintour is still holding out hope for the ultimate one-two punch in the future.

“I would love to have the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge together,” she said on Friday’s “Today” show, when asked who her “dream” guests would be.

“They could leave their husbands at home,” she teased. “The two of them, I want.”

— Erin Biglow