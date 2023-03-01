Inside Rihanna & A$AP Rocky’s Candid Moments With Their Baby Boy At Vogue Cover Shoot

Rihanna is sharing an inside look at her British Vogue cover shoot with her baby boy and A$AP Rocky.

On Wednesday, the publication posted a short video montage of the pregnant singer and her man bringing their son to set with them as they posed for the mag’s March 2023 cover.

In the clips, Riri can be seen excitedly holding her little one ahead of the photo op. Later in the footage their 9-month-old giggles as the crew tried to get him to smile for the camera.

“He leaps, he doesn’t crawl,” the 35-year-old says as her baby moves across a bed. “Baby awake,” she jokes to him as they continue to get their picture taken.

The “Umbrella” singer nurtures her little boy wrapping a jacket around him while he sits in his dad’s arms in an additional shot and watches over him as he sleeps in another.

The pair welcomed their first child together in May 2022 but have yet to share what his name is.

During Rihanna’s 2023 Super Bowl Halftime show in February 2023 she coyly announced that the couple are expecting their second child.