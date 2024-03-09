Inside the 2024 Oscars Rehearsals: Zendaya, Ryan Gosling & More

The 2024 Oscars are almost here!

With just about 24 hours before the 96th Academy Awards, Access Hollywood got an exclusive look into the final run-throughs at the Dolby theater, home of the Oscars. Before 9am, A-list talent came in their weekend best (jeans), tested out jokes, and reunited with old screen pals to make sure Sunday’s broadcast goes off without a hitch.

Lupita Nyong’o and Zendaya were poised at the podium, their presentations flawlessly rendered. Nyong’o beamed as she rehearsed her portion, a part of a special surprise that is a treat for Oscar history fans.

Although the real winners of each category will not be revealed until tomorrow night’s live broadcast, the Academy chose pretend winners from the slate of nominees during this morning’s test run. Here, “And the Oscar goes to…” was met with a quick, “for this rehearsal only.”

Even during rehearsals the room had a cinematic appeal. Steven Spielberg walked out on stage, did a pan across the room and pulled out his phone for a few photos in landscape mode. After reading the nominees he announced the award went to a 70s drama. That choice clearly not eligible for this year’s Oscars, a production representative ran over to ask Spielberg – an Oscar winner himself – to read what is on the dummy envelope. He declined with great confidence, “No, it’s bad luck!”

While Spielberg rocked sneakers, Kate McKinnon and America Ferrera tested out their stilettos. The two have been friends since meeting at a summer acting program in high school and that bond was literally on display as the two walked arm-in-arm out to the stage. McKinnon struck a pose while Ferrera spotted a friend in the audience and waved. The duo made the audience roar with laughter while doing a bit, before they both stepped on each other and remarked, “Oh wait…sorry.” Ferrera chuckled before nailing it the second time around.

Keeping Ferrera’s friend company in the audience were placards with large photos of each celebrity nestled into their assigned seat. Billie Eilish, Nicolas Cage, and Bad Bunny were all present today. If not in spirit, at least in paper

Ryan Gosling’s “I’m Just Ken” rehearsal occurred before we were granted access, and his performance was the hot topic of the morning. “Did you see the photo of Ryan?” one journalist asked, “You won’t believe the performance,” said another insider. Indeed, the behind-the-scenes photo delivered, with Gosling doing his run donning a monster truck aesthetic – including a trucker hat and Grave Digger graphic tee – a nod to his upcoming film “The Fall Guy” perhaps, where he plays a stunt man who specializes in taking risks behind the wheel.

Cynthia Erivo arrived outside of our rehearsal window, and her infectious smile was representative of the overall mood in the theater. Many “ohs” and “wows” came out of the audience, in between sharing sentiments about “Anatomy of a Fall” and “Oppenheimer.”

The tone shifted to nostalgia when a Beetlejuice reunion closed out this slice of rehearsals, with Catherine O’Hara and Michael Keaton bantering to great applause from the audience. During a pause, O’Hara whispered into Keaton’s ear and laughed. And if she says “Beetlejuice” three times, we might get to see this experience tomorrow night.

The Oscars air live on ABC Sunday March 10th at a new time, 4pm PT/7pm EST.