Instagram Influencer Ashley Stock’s 3-Year-Old Daughter Dies Of Brain Cancer

Instagram influencer and blogger Ashley Stock’s 3-year-old daughter has died following a battle with brain cancer.
Ashley shared the heartbreaking news with her 325,000 Instagram followers that her daughter Stevie “took her final breath in our arms” on Wednesday May, 27. Just over a month ago, doctors at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles diagnosed the little girl with DIPG (diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma), which is a very rare and aggressive tumor with a zero percent survival rate.
🌟Stevie Lynn Stock 🌟 3 years old. Seed Planter. Miracle Maker. Light Giver. Heart Healer. Blue eyed, dimpled smile, curly haired forever baby girl. Adored little sister, daughter and friend. At 1:05pm on May 27th, Stevie took her final breath in our arms. There have been many miracles and countless God moments that I’ll put into words when my heart has strength. For now, I’m overwhelmed with relief that she’s at peace but I’m also feeling crushed by a pain so intense i can’t put it into words. I let it out a bit at a time, like when you gently twist the lid off a liter soda bottle…releasing the built up pressure a little at a time to keep it from exploding all over the place. I guess it’s like that. I’m twisting the lid on my grief gently. Because if i release it all at once, i don’t see how i could possibly survive. Gentleness has been my most effective approach on grief these last months, gentleness for myself and for all the beloved mourners by my side. We have complete faith in there being a greater purpose of this tragedy (and it’s already unfolding through your stories of renewed hope), but unfortunately, faith is not a “get out of pain free” card, and that’s okay. I don’t know how to do this, so for now we’ll continue one day at a time held by the grace of God, the support of loved ones and the prayers of strangers who have become friends. #stevielynnstock #dipg #starsforstevie
The toddler was first admitted to the hospital after Ashley and her husband Ben noticed Stevie’s motor functions “rapidly declining” in April. Doctors then discovered that Stevie had a “large mass on her brain.”
At the time, Ashley shared with her followers that after meeting with “dozens of the top pediatric neurologists, neurosurgeons and oncologists,” the little girl would go home to spend time with her parents and two older brothers Wesley, 10, and Sawyer, 7.
Just days before Stevie’s death, the family celebrated her third birthday.
Stevie turns 3 today. Today I’m so grateful we celebrated early because these days she’s hurting. Today she stays on the couch in her cozy little corner. Today she gets flush with pain and grabs her head and closes her eyes with a grimace. Today she has seizures and tremors and lethargy. Between the pain, she smiles and giggles and admires her glitter fingernails and asks for us to bring her more surprises and blueberry muffins. Her verbal communication abilities are declining more each day but the way she communicates with her eyes holds a wisdom and a knowing far beyond my own. She doesn’t know what’s happening, but she KNOWS what’s happening. And she is brave as hell. And strong. And gracious. When she’s fully lucid I’ll watch her generously give comfort and love to an aching soul who is near her—like some part of her knows how much her sweet hug or slobbery kiss will be cherished for eternity. She’s become incredibly sensitive to energies and it takes constant effort in our home to keep the flow calm and peaceful. Diffusers and meditation music have been going nonstop all week and when any of us begins to feel over-anxious we take a breath in another room before returning to her side. Today an avalanche of pain and grief collapsed onto me and i couldn’t stop myself from going into the archives on my phone to pour over her previous birthdays. So much happiness in those archives. I watch those old videos now so grateful i didn’t know what was coming, so grateful we weren’t celebrating in grief, so grateful we were celebrating a full life of possibility and joy and birthday cake. Today I’m trying really hard to celebrate from that same place, for her, for the boys, for the preservation of this memory. Happy 3rd birthday to our shining star! #stevielynnstock #starsforstevie #dipg
To @chandlermadeco. To the girl who became a woman before my eyes. To the person who loved Stevie as her own from day one. To the mama heart who knew her favorite snacks, her comfiest outfits, her favorite games at the park and her favorite stinky corner of her blankie. To the one who came up with Stevie’s signature buns and picked out her cutest outfits. To the special heart who memorized Stevie’s favorite Peppa songs and overcame her own horse phobia to take Stevie to the farm—her favorite place on earth. To the soul carrying a pain and heartbreak no 22 year old should ever have to. To Chandler, Stevie’s best friend and a Savior to our family. Hun, i wish i could take this heartbreak away from you. Watching you in pain is like my heart breaking twice. But i look at you, i see you growing, i watch your incredible strength even when you think you’re crumbling and I’m in awe of the person you are and i see so clearly, your future family—who will be beyond blessed being led and guided by your healed heart. Stevie’s miracles will live on in you. She chose you. And she loves you more. So do I. #stevielynnstock
