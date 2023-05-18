Ireland Baldwin Gives Birth To Baby Girl & Glows In Sweet First Family Photo

Ireland Baldwin has that new mom glow!

The model, 27, announced the birth of her first child, a baby girl, in a heartwarming Instagram post on Thursday. Ireland and boyfriend RAC posed with their newborn in the family photo, where Ireland cradled the little one and confirmed her name in a short but sweet caption.

“Holland,” she wrote alongside a pink heart emoji.

Alec Baldwin‘s eldest daughter kept fans well informed on her pregnancy since first announcing on New Year’s Eve that she was expecting.

In January, Ireland got honest in a candid Instagram post about the physical and emotional challenges she was facing as she prepared to welcome her daughter.

“Pregnancy is hard. It takes so much out of you. I wasn’t ready for that. I’ve always wanted a baby with the right person,” she wrote at the time, adding that she “underestimated just how hard” the experience would be on her mind and body.

Ireland went on to reflect on how she’d hoped to find a perfect match to start a family with before meeting her musician beau.

“I grew up with a very jaded perception of what love really looked like and I always wanted to have a child of my own with someone who would treat us right and love us unconditionally,” she continued.

Ireland and RAC embraced their unique style and sense of fun well before welcoming Holland. The couple hosted a baby shower at a strip club in April and Ireland gave fans a peek at the festivities on social media, showing off the black lingerie and pink wig she wore while dancing the night away with friends and family including pal Rumer Willis and mom Kim Basinger.

Congrats to the happy new trio!

— Erin Biglow