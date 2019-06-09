Irina Shayk Jets Off To Iceland For Work Following Bradley Cooper Split

Out of sight, out of mind. Irina Shayk is enjoying a change of scenery in the fallout from her breakup with Bradley Cooper.

Days after news of their split broke, the Victoria’s Secret Angel traveled to Iceland to take part in a fashion shoot for luxury cashmere brand Falconeri.

In one photo, Irina posed in front of a chilly body of water in an off-the-shoulder sweater and matching cashmere socks, eyes locked on the camera.

“@falconeriofficial,” she captioned the shot, aptly adding a snowflake emoji.

Irina also posed for a selfie with Ali Kavoussi, managing partner of her modeling agency, The Lions.

“Seeing Iceland 🇮🇸 with my loves @irinashayk @giampaolosgura,” he wrote in part next to their group shot.

In addition to her work in front of the camera, Irina also made sure to take some pics of her own.

The Russian beauty captured a few photos and videos of her spectacular surroundings, including a waterfall and an icy river.

Irina’s European trip comes just as she’s hit a juncture in her personal life. On Thursday night, multiple outlets reported that the famous brunette had officially split from Bradley, her partner of four years.

“Things are not good. Neither one is happy. The relationship is hanging by a thread,” a source told Page Six three days before the breakup.

Bradley and Irina share a 2-year-old named Lea De Seine, and they reportedly put in a lot of effort to make their relationship work for her sake.

“Because of their daughter, they keep trying,” the insider added.