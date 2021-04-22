Irina Shayk Posts Rare Photo Of Daughter Lea, Says Ex Bradley Cooper Played Photographer

Irina Shayk is giving us a rare look into her life as a mom.

The supermodel shared a new photo on Instagram that had a little photobomber in the corner. Irina’s daughter, Lea De Seine, can partially be seen pulling on her mom’s hand while she rides her bike.

The notoriously private supermodel shares her 4-year-old daughter with ex Bradley Cooper, and it turns out he might be part of this snap. Irina insinuated the photo was taken by Bradley, posting a camera emoji and affectionately referring to him as ‘Daddy’ in the caption.

Bradley and Irina split in mid-2019 after four years of dating but are often seen spending time together with their daughter.

“I never understood the term ‘co-parenting,’” Irina told Elle in a recent interview. “When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 percent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting,” she said, adding that Bradley is “the most amazing dad.”

The 35-year-old model usually stays mum when it comes to her private life, and this is the first glimpse we have seen of Lea on social media.

In February 2019, she told Glamour UK, “I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly. I admire it and I think it’s great, but I think it’s all about personal choice.”

“Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet,” she added. “That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it.”

She’s especially private when it comes to her former relationship with Bradley, telling Elle, “My past relationship, it’s something that belongs to me, and it’s private. It’s just a piece of my inner self that I don’t want to give away.”

