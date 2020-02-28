Lady Gaga’s Futuristic ‘Stupid Love’ Music Video Was Shot On iPhone 11 Pro

Lady Gaga is back with a vengeance! The popstar released her latest single and music video “Stupid Love” overnight and her little monsters couldn’t be happier.

In the fantastical music video, Lady Gaga fights for love in a desert world of warring clans. “The world rots in conflict,” an onscreen message reads before the video begins. “Many tribes battle for dominance. While the Spiritual ones pray and sleep for peach, the Kindness punks fight for Chromatica.”

The music video shows two groups of people fighting in a desert before Lady Gaga comes in—clad in a neon pink outfit—to ask for peace. “You’re the one that I’ve been waiting for/ Gotta quit this crying / Nobody’s gonna heal me if I don’t open the door / Kinda hard to believe (gotta have faith in me),” she sings.

Fortunately, Lady Gaga gets people dressed in all colors dancing along with her! “Freak out, freak out, freak out, freak out / Look at me now / ‘Cause all I ever wanted was love / Higher, higher (ooh ooh),” are the bridge and chorus’ catchy repeated lyrics.

The music video takes place in the deserted scene as the camera swirls over and around the dancing groups—and it was entirely shot on an iPhone 11!

“We had a blast shooting on iPhone 11 Pro,” director Daniel Askill said in a statement. “We were able to capture an amount of coverage in a loose, fun way that we wouldn’t have usually been able to.”

The “Bad Romance” singer isn’t the only popstar to use an iPhone for her music video–Selena Gomez’s “Lose You To Love Me” was shot on iPhone 11 Pro as well.

“Stupid Love” is the first single off of Lady Gaga’s still-to-be-announced sixth studio album. Her last studio LP was in 2016, when the 33-year-old singer debuted “Joanne.”