Is ‘Jersey Shore’s’ Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Back With Her BF Following Angelina Pivarnick Drama?

Gym, tan, rekindled romance?

It seems like “Jersey Shore” star Jenni “JWoww” Farley might be trying to work things out with Zach Carpinello. Multiple outlets are reporting that they’re giving things another chance.

US Weekly reports they were spotted out in Universal Studios in Florida over the weekend.

On Zach’s IG story, he posted a clip in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and it sounds like you can hear Jenni talking in the background.

The duo reportedly split after a controversial episode of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” aired which showed Zach getting close with Angelina Pivarnick.

Following the episode, which aired in early October 2019, the reality star shared a message about the situation on Instagram.

“After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt. I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and someone who stated they loved me,” the post reads.

“For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naïve, probably laughed at and made into a story line that will forever haunt me,” it continues. “My heart hurts on so many levels.”

“One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value,” it states. “Don’t ever lower your standards.”

