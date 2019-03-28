Is Khloé Kardashian Throwing More Shade At Jordyn Woods?

Just when we thought all the shade had already been thrown, Khloé Kardashian is back with more quotes that seem like a direct “@” to Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson.

The 34-year-old reality star took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to post some thoughts (as she usually does) in the form of quotes that had a pretty clear target.

“Stay away from people who play the victim knowing they’re in the wrong,” one of the quotes read.

As we all know, Khloé called out Jordyn directly for “lying” about what had happened between her and Tristan over Valentine’s Day weekend during her interview on “Red Table Talk.”

So, it is only fair to assume she may be referring to Jordyn as the individual that is “playing the victim” despite being in the wrong in Khloé’s eyes.

This post came shortly after we saw the jaw-dropping trailer for Season 16 of “Keeping Up with The Kardashians.” In one of the scenes, Khloe is watching something on her phone before she screams, “LIAR!”

E! News spilled the tea that Khloé was in fact watching Jordyn’s interview with Jada Pinkett Smith.

The clip also features a soundbite of Khloé saying, “Tristan might love me, whatever that means. He has no respect for me whatsoever,” which lines up with another quote she posted Wednesday.

“I hope you are loved the way you deserve,” the quote reads. “Depending on who you are, and what you have done, those words could be the kindest wish or the worst curse.”

Deep. Very deep.