Lamar Odom Drops Bombshell Claims About Kris Jenner In New Documentary

Although Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom have been divorced since 2016, it seems like we’re always learning something new about their tumultuous time together.

This time, in his new special “Sex, Drugs, and the Kardashians” airing on Fox News, Lamar opened up about his relationship with his ex-wife’s mother – Kris Jenner – who also acted as his manager during his days as a basketball player.

Lamar, 43, had mostly positive things to say about the family matriarch, especially when it came to her as his manager.

“I used to call her ‘Ma.’ She showed a lot of love. She was cool. I loved her. We all got into business. It was a family business. I’m comfortable enough [for her to manage my money]. I’m happy enough to do it…I made some money. I came out on the positive,” he said.

He also praised the family unit as a whole, “I don’t think people really give them credit for their family dynamic. Family is going to go through s**t and I think that they’ve handled their s**t phenomenally good.”

Amidst his praise of the family’s worth ethic, Lamar did have one bone to pick with his former manager.

The former NBA player claimed that Kris allegedly set him up to be caught by paparazzi just after he and Khloe signed their divorce papers in August 2015.

It was reported at the time that Lamar allegedly ambushed Khloe at a SoulCycle in Los Angeles, where TMZ claimed that Lamar touched Khloe’s arm, causing her to scream at him, “Get off of me, get off of me. Stop. Stop.” An eyewitness present during the incident reportedly asked the reality star if she wanted the cops to be called, but Odom screamed, “You’re not going to call the cops on Lamar Odom.” Kardashian later asked Odom how he knew she was there, but he didn’t give a clear answer.

But according to Lamar, it was Kris who was allegedly behind the encounter.

“As far as I can remember — I’m a little foggy — but as far as I can remember, [Kris] kind of hooked it up for me to meet Khloe down at SoulCycle. I get down there and she kind of treated me like she didn’t know me, which was hurtful a little bit,” Lamar claimed during the special.

He goes on to describe the incident: “[Khloe] was kind of, like, making a scene and then, like, paparazzi came out of nowhere. So I’m hurt by that. Then it kind of came out that I tried to put my hands on her or something like that. And then I’m really hurt and defensive. That’s where that incident happened.”

Khloe and Lamar first met in 2009 before tying the knot later that year. They were married for 7 years before divorcing in 2015.