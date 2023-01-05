Is Miley Cyrus Referencing This Throwback Interview With Liam Hemsworth In New Music? (EXCLUSIVE)

New year, past awkward interviews.

Miley Cyrus is kicking off 2023 by releasing new music. The songstress announced that her new single “Flowers” from her upcoming album “Endless Summer Vacation” will drop on Jan. 13, which just so happens to be her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s birthday.

Coincidence? Fans are thinking not so much.

After all, Miley has teased lyrical snippets on social media and on campaign materials that might allude their past relationship, including the lyrics “I can love me better than you can” and “I can take myself dancing.”

Fans are understandably buzzing over the hype of new music and hoping to get more tea about Miley and Liam’s 2020 divorce. Some even believe that Miley referenced a 2019 interview with Access Hollywood in the teaser clip of “Flowers” on social media.

In the throwback interview, Miley and Liam were asked what a “dance number between the two of you look like” while on the red carpet at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

At the time, Miley started to grind on her then-husband, but Liam shot the dance moves down quickly, stating, “We’re not doing this. Not on the carpet.”

The Access Hollywood interview has since gone viral.

In Miley’s new “Flowers” clip, she is seen doing that SAME dance move with the lyrics “I can love me better” playing over it.

Fans will just have to wait and see what Miley divulges in her new song “Flowers” on Jan. 13, which comes out just a few months before she debuts her eighth studio album “Endless Summer Vacation” on March 10.