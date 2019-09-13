Is Miley Cyrus Throwing Shade At Liam Hemsworth In ‘Don’t Call Me Angel’ Video With Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey?

Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey don’t want to be called angels in their highly anticipated collaboration!

The ladies brought all the girl power for “Don’t Call Me Angel,” the fierce music video for the upcoming “Charlie’s Angels” film reboot.

The trio strut wearing angel’s wings but they’re not your typical cherubs. Miley Cyrus gets into a boxing ring singing about making her own money and writing the checks while belting the chorus, “Don’t Call Me Angel.”

Some fans are convinced that Miley was throwing shade at ex Liam Hemsworth with her part of the song. Many people are remembering that the actor’s nickname for Miley was, angel. Some people even thought that the man Miley appears to be beating up in the music video looks very similar to her ex-husband, Liam.

Miley and Liam separated because he calls her angel all the damn time #DontCallmeAngel pic.twitter.com/GwlbWWqxft — 🌼 (@pressingsend) September 13, 2019

Liam Hemsworth used to call Miley Cyrus his “little angel”. OMG #DontCallmeAngel pic.twitter.com/tpw2DkMe95 — Léo Castro (@scastroleo) September 13, 2019

For a second I thought miley was beating up liam lmaoo #DontCallmeAngel pic.twitter.com/9owwlbXhb4 — Ragz (@MusicFreakJiley) September 13, 2019

lol why i feel miley part is for liam hemsworth 😂 #DontCallmeAngel pic.twitter.com/K3jKINYV3l — ⚡ (@SHEISMC_1992) September 13, 2019

Ariana, who co-executive produced the soundtrack sings the hook while wearing white angel wings and then dons a black mini-dress when the group teams up.

“Charlie’s Angels” is directed by Elizabeth Banks, who makes a brief cameo at the end of the video playing her role as Bosley. The film hits theaters on November 15th starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska.