Is Taylor Swift’s Pink Hair & Floral Taylor Swift Merchandise A Big Sign For Her New Album?

Taylor Swift is rocking a colorful new do that could be a massive hint for her upcoming album announcement dropping on 4.26.

As most Swifties know, the 30-year-old “Reputation” singer recently dyed the ends of her blonde hair pink.

She first sported the pink ends to the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards in March, but her fans believe her maintenance of the bright hair color could be one of many puzzle pieces hinting that she is releasing new music.

On Monday, fans noticed that the “Cats” actress stepped out in new pink and floral Taylor Swift merchandise to match her rosy locks.

The girly pink and floral theme has also appeared on Taylor’s Instagram, where she dropped the date “4.26” on each post since April 13th.

The posts, the hair, and the possible new merch have sent fans in a frenzy as they countdown the days until the release of Taylor’s next big project.

In a recent interview with Elle Magazine, the pop superstar revealed that she is a sucker for a good countdown.

“I make countdowns for things I’m excited about,” she told the outlet.

“When I’ve gone through dark, low times, I’ve always found a tiny bit of relief and hope in getting a countdown app and adding things I’m looking forward to,” she said. “Sometimes we can get overwhelmed in the now, and it’s good to get some perspective that life will always go on, to better things.”

Leave it to T-Swift to start the most highly anticipated countdown probably ever. Are you ready for it?!

