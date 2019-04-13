Taylor Swift Has Fans Quaking After Posting Cryptic Countdown Clock & Giant Heart Photo

Swifties are shaking!

Taylor Swift recently posted a cryptic countdown clock that leads to the mysterious date of April 26.

She also shared a close up photo of a pink bedazzled heart on Saturday.

“4.26” the caption reads.

She also recently shared 30 things she’s excited for with Elle, and her 26th thing on her list is now making a lot of sense!

“I make countdowns for things I’m excited about,” she previously told the publication. “When I’ve gone through dark, low times, I’ve always found a tiny bit of relief and hope in getting a countdown app (they’re free) and adding things I’m looking forward to. Even if they’re not big holidays or anything, it’s good to look toward the future. Sometimes we can get overwhelmed in the now, and it’s good to get some perspective that life will always go on, to better things.

Swifties quickly took to social media to speculate on what it could all mean.

“YA’LL I DID IT I CRACKED THE CODE, TAYLOR HAS BEEN HAVING HEARST SWCRETLY IN EVERONE ONE OF HER POSTS WITH THE NEW ERA!!!WE ARE NO LONGER BOO BOO THE FOOLS!!!! @taylornation13 @taylorswift13,” one fan wrote.

” DOES THIS MEAN SHES REALLY IN LOVE AND WE ARE GOING TO GET A WHOLE NEW ALBUM OF LOVE SONGS @taylornation13 @taylorswift13,” another person wrote.

“I was SO excited when we got that 1st snake video, not realizing how heartbreaking it really was though! But seeing this… I’m EVEN MORE excited!!! I’m so glad you’re doing better than you ever were @taylorswift13 Love you and standing by you ALWAYS! @taylornation13,” a third person tweeted.

Fans have been speculating for a while that the Grammy winner has something up her sleeve, possibly even new music. Since her Instagram aesthetic has recently featured a lot of hearts, butterflies, rainbows and pastel colors.

In one snap, she’s seen with a rainbow overlay on the image.

“Due to the butterfly migration in Southern California maybe I’ll just stay outside until I head indoors for @iheartradio awards,” she wrote.

Swift is known for having themes to each of her show stopping albums. Her last mega hit album, “reputation” was centered on Taylor overcoming her haters and critics by embracing how she was portrayed in pop culture and in the media.

“reputation” was a massive hit as was her “Reputation Stadium Tour,” which sold out across multiple countries.

Do you think her countdown is leading to new music?

— Stephanie Swaim