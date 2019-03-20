Is There Really A ‘Bill &Ted 3’ Coming Out?

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winters just made the world a lot more excellent!

At the Hollywood Bowl on Wednesday morning, the pair confirmed that a third “Bill & Ted” movie entitled, “Bill & Ted 3: Face the Music” is in the works!

Reeves and Winter made the announcement in a Twitter video that the threequel, arriving 28 years after the second movie “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey,” will be coming to theaters on Aug. 21, 2020.

“We wanna say thank you to the fans because it looks like we might-” Reeves said, which Winters responded, “make a movie this summer.”

“It is all because of you guys so we owe you a huge debt of gratitude and we wanted to say thank you,” Winters concluded the brief message.

“And, be excellent,” they signed off.

Who isn’t feeling excellent after receiving that news?!

WATCH: Sandra Bullock Admits She Crushed On Keanu Reeves While Filming ‘Speed’

Copyright © 2019 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.