Is There Really A ‘Bill &Ted 3’ Coming Out?

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winters just made the world a lot more excellent!

At the Hollywood Bowl on Wednesday morning, the pair confirmed that a third “Bill & Ted” movie entitled, “Bill & Ted 3: Face the Music” is in the works!

Reeves and Winter made the announcement in a Twitter video that the threequel, arriving 28 years after the second movie “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey,” will be coming to theaters on Aug. 21, 2020.

“We wanna say thank you to the fans because it looks like we might-” Reeves said, which Winters responded, “make a movie this summer.”

“It is all because of you guys so we owe you a huge debt of gratitude and we wanted to say thank you,” Winters concluded the brief message.

“And, be excellent,” they signed off.

Who isn’t feeling excellent after receiving that news?!

