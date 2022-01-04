Isla Fisher & Josh Gad Face Mysterious Twists & Turns In ‘Wolf Life Me’ Trailer

Isla Fisher and Josh Gad’s new Peacock series is full of twists and turns!

In an Access Hollywood exclusive sneak peek at the six-episode show “Wolf Like Me,” we’re introduced to Gary (Josh Gad), who is a dealing with the death of his wife, and Mary (Isla Fisher), who has a big secret that she hasn’t shared with anyone.

The universe brings the two characters together when Mary crashes her car into Gary’s vehicle. The crash makes Gary’s young daughter have a panic attack and Mary calms her down, which is something Gary has a hard time doing.

“What did you say to her,” Garry asked Mary.

Mary later shows up at the family’s home to bring the girl a book and noted, “I wanted to say sorry for wrecking your universe.”

And from there, things get more and more mysterious.

All six episodes of “Wolf Like Me” will be available to stream Thursday, Jan. 13 on Peacock.