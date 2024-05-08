It’s Skirt Girl Summer: The Best Skirts To Wear Now

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

It’s practically summer, which means it’s skirt season! Ditch the shorts that wrinkle and ride up, the dresses that trap heat, and your old athleisure. It’s time to wear fun, flirty skirts in a variety of silhouettes.

All you have to do to join skirt girl summer is to put on a skirt. Whether you rock a maxi skirt, midi skirt, denim skirt, tennis skirt, mini skirt, or a pleated skirt, you can’t lose!

Our shopping experts have rounded up the best summer skirts. These must-have skirt options suit a wide range of budgets and style preferences.

We’ve found affordable tennis skirts for the sporty girls, ruffled mini skirts with an elastic waist for maximum comfort, classic denim skirts, and, if you’re not into a short skirt, shop a must-see pencil skirt for the office. We also found a slinky long skirt and slip-inspired midi skirt for a bit of glam.

It’s easy to dress up your skirt to match your occasion. You can always pair it with a denim jacket and a top for cooler summer evenings. You could even slip on some fun sandals or ballet flats for daytime. The outfit possibilities are only as limited as your imagination.

It’s skirt girl summer! Live your best summer life and shop the best skirts to wear now below.

