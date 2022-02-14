Ivan Reitman, Director of ‘Ghostbusters,’ Dies at 75

Ivan Reitman, director and producer behind famous films such as “Ghostbusters” and “Animal House,” has died.

According to the Associated Press, the 75-year-old reportedly passed away on Saturday at his home in Montecito, Calif.

“Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life. We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world. While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will remember him always,” his children, Jason Reitman, Caroline Reitman, and Catherine Reitman, said in a statement to AP.

Ivan was well known in Hollywood for his comedy. His big break came after producing “Animal House” in 1978. He also directed films like “Meatballs” and “Stripes.”

He is best known for directing “Ghostbusters,” which he earned two Oscar nominations for in 1984. The franchise went on to generate a number of spinoffs including the film “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” which was directed by his son, Jason Reitman, last year.

A cause of death has not been released.