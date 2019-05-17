Izabel Goulart Has Legs For Days In Racy Gown With Sizzling Thigh-High Slit At Cannes 2019!

Izabel Goulart came to ready to slay!

The 34-year-old supermodel sent temperatures rising and jaws dropping to the floor on Friday night when she attended Chopard’s star-studded bash at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. She absolutely wowed in the barely-there black gown, flaunting her killer abs and legs with several cutouts and a risky thigh-high slit!

In addition, Izabel dazzled from head to toe with diamond earrings and bracelets, as well as black sandals with glitzy ankle straps. The bombshell’s sexy, loose curls and bold, blue eye makeup were also on point for the occasion.

But the Brazilian beauty wasn’t the only one turning heads in the French Riviera! See more sexy and scandalous looks from the red carpet at Cannes!

— Gabi Duncan