J.K. Rowling Reveals She ‘Recovered’ From COVID-19 Symptoms

“Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling is sharing some advice for those with coronavirus after revealing that she experienced symptoms of the CO-VID19 virus for the last two weeks.

The 54-year-old posted on Twitter, “Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms. For last 2 weeks I’ve had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven’t been tested) & did this on doc husband’s advice. I’m fully recovered & technique helped a lot.”

J.K. also thanked her fans for their support and offered some well wishes, “Thank you for your kind and lovely messages! I really am completely recovered and wanted to share a technique that’s recommended by doctors, costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me. Stay safe, everyone x.”

The author recently launched a new website, “Harry Potter At Home” to help parents who are quarantined with their children and shared their news on Twitter after briefly taking a social media break.

Following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the “Harry Potter” creator has been retweeting fan posts, photos and heartwarming videos to help others pass the time. She’s even been commenting on posts with emoji’s and kind sentiments.

But J.K. isn’t the only famous person who has experienced symptoms of the coronavirus. Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson were one of the first celebrities to reveal that they tested positive but throughout the last few weeks many others have come forward sharing their personal experiences and symptoms.

