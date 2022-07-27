Jack Osbourne Announces Birth Of 4th Daughter, First With Fiancée Aree Gearhart

Jack Osbourne is a proud girl dad for the fourth time!

The TV personality has welcomed a daughter with fiancée Aree Gearheart and confirmed the happy news on Wednesday with a sweet first photo of the little one.

Jack and Aree’s bundle of joy sported an adorable knit bear onesie in the snap and the 36-year-old revealed her unique name and birth details in a heartwarming caption.

“I’m very happy to announce Maple Artemis Osbourne! Born 7-09-2022. 7.13 lbs. Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy,” he wrote alongside a red heart emoji.

Baby Maple is Jack’s fourth daughter and his first child with Aree. The son of rock royalty Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne also shares 10-year-old Pearl, 7-year-old Andy and 4-year-old Minnie with ex-wife Lisa Stelly.

He and the actress were married for seven years before finalizing their divorce in 2019. Jack and Aree announced their engagement last December with an Insta selfie showing off her stunning ring against a picturesque snowscape.

“Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I’ve ever met to marry me. She said yes!! Life is a series of doors and I’m so excited to walk through this one with her,” he wrote in his caption at the time. “She’s truly a magical being with a heart bigger then anything I could have imagined. Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn’t be happier then I am right now.”

Three months later, the soon-to-be newlyweds revealed Aree’s pregnancy with a sweet Insta photo of her and a smiling Jack cradling her growing bump.

Little Maple won’t be the newest Osbourne for long! Jack’s sister, Kelly, is currently expecting her first child with Slipknot’s Sid Wilson and told her followers in May that she is “over the moon” for motherhood.

“To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!” she wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of herself holding up a sonogram photo.

— Erin Biglow