Jacob Elordi & Kaia Gerber Spark Romance Speculation After Being Spotted Holding Hands

It looks like there might be a new couple alert in Hollywood!

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi are sparking some serious romance rumors after the two were spotted out and about together over the last couple of days.

The young stars were first seen enjoying a dinner together at Nobu in Malibu on Sept. 2, but they were photographed leaving the celebrity hotspot separately.

And just a few days later, photos of the model and the actor spending time together in New York City circulated on social media. In one snap, a fan captured the duo holding hands, while another documented Jacob and Kaia sitting on a park bench together.

i just saw jacob elordi and kaia gerber on a date in nyc and the beauty those two hold😭 — sabrina stott (@sabrinastott) September 8, 2020

“I just saw jacob elordi and kaia gerber on a date in nyc and the beauty those two hold,” one fan tweeted.

Despite the romance speculation, a source told E! News that the two are “just friends” after the two first stepped out together last week.

“Jacob definitely has interest in dating Kaia, but there is nothing serious going on there,” the insider shared. “They have many mutual friends and have hung out many times in the past. They both have very chill personalities and similar interests. Jacob makes Kaia laugh and her family adores him.”

Adding, “Kaia is keeping things friendly for now but there is flirtation between the two. She has told friends she is single and is only having fun and hanging out with people.”

Jacob was previously romantically linked to his “Euphoria” co-star Zendaya, while Kaia was briefly linked to Cole Sprouse. Access Hollywood has reached out for comment.

