Jacob Elordi & Kaia Gerber Spotted Holding Hands Again In NYC Outing

Seems like things are heating up for Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber.

“The Kissing Booth” star and the model were photographed hand-in-hand while on an outing on Friday, September 11, 2020 in New York City.

They both rocked face masks and Jacob rocked a blue sweat that reads, “Peace Is Power,” as well as a blue baseball cap and matching blue shorts. Kaia also looked comfy chic in an oversized Notre Dame sweater, black shorts ana blue baseball cap.

The duo have been spotted out-and-about quite a bit in the Big Apple as of late. They were also photographed rocking athleisure ‘fits on September 9.

While neither star has confirmed they are dating on the record, it seems like they definitely enjoy each other’s company.

Prior to being linked with Kaia, Jacob was also linked to his “Euphoria” co-star Zendaya and prior to that he was linked to his “Kissing Booth” co-star Joey King.

Joey King previously opened up to Cosmopolitan about what it was like filming “The Kissing Booth 2” with her ex.

“No one’s thinking to themselves, ‘That was easy,’ because it wasn’t. I’m sure people will analyze every movement and every detail. And you know what? Let them. But at the end of the day, I was just thrilled to be Elle Evans again,” she said.

She continued saying, “Elle Evans needs her Noah Flynn, and whatever that means for my personal life, I’ll do anything to make sure the story of my character who I care about is complete.”

