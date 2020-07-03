Jada Pinkett Smith Breaks Silence After August Alsina Claims They Had An Affair

Jada Pinkett Smith took to Twitter to address the controversy surrounding August Alsina.

“There’s some healing that needs to happen…so I’m bringing myself to The Red Table,” the actress tweeted, referencing her popular Facebook Watch talk show, ‘Red Table Talk,’ which she hosts alongside her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, and daughter, Willow Smith.

There’s some healing that needs to happen…so I’m bringing myself to The Red Table. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) July 2, 2020

Alsina made headlines earlier this week after claiming in an interview with Angela Yee of ‘The Breakfast Club’ that he was having an extramarital affair with Jada and that Will Smith gave him “his blessing.”

“I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation,” he said. “Due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership that they’ve spoken on several times, and not involving romanticism, he gave me his blessing.”

The singer also alleged in the interview that the relationship had been going on for quite some time.

“I devoted myself to it,” Alsina admitted. “I gave my full self to it. So much so to the point that I can die right now and be OK with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody.”

Alsina has yet to publicly respond to Jada and Will’s statements. The singer-songwriter told Yee during their interview that while drama makes him “nauseous,” he felt the need to come forward with his claim, saying that his character had been called into question.

“I also don’t think that it’s ever important for people to know what I do, who I sleep with, who I date, right? But, in this instance, it’s very different, cause as I said there is so many people that are side-eyeing me, looking at me questionable about it.”

In statements to TMZ and Page Six, a rep for Jada said that Alsina’s claims were “absolutely not true.” And in a statement to The Sun, a spokesperson for Will echoed Jada’s denial, saying Alsina’s accusations were “wrong.” Access Hollywood has reached out to reps for both Jada and Will for further comment.

In 2018, Jada addressed the swirling gossip about her marriage with Access Hollywood. When host Kit Hoover asked if the rumors were true that she and Will would “never get divorced,” Jada confirmed, adding, “I don’t see a reason to, but I understand why they do…trust me.” Regarding headlines that she and Will hadn’t slept together in six years, Jada responded, “Wow, that’s an interesting one.”

On an episode of ‘Red Table Talk’ in 2019, therapist Esther Perel inquired about infidelity in Jada and Will’s marriage, to which she replied, “There have been other betrayals of the heart that have been far bigger than I could even think, in regards to an infidelity situation.”

Later that year, Access Hollywood caught up with the actress at the “Angel Has Fallen” premiere where she informed us that she and Will refer to themselves as “life partners,” and that in relation to conventional marriages, being life partners allows them to have “expansion.”