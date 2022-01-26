‘Bel-Air’ Sneak Peek Shows Darker Side Of Will’s Journey Out Of West Philadelphia (EXCLUSIVE)

We all know Will the ‘Fresh Prince’ … but not like this.

In an Access Hollywood exclusive sneak peek teaser at Peacock’s “Bel-Air,” fans get a darker, more serious look at how the new drama reimagines the beloved ’90s sitcom, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

The highly anticipated series is a dramatic new take on Will’s journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the mansions of Bel-Air. As his two worlds collide, Will has to learn how to navigate his complex second chance while dealing with conflicts, emotions, and biases that come with his new home.

The series, which is set in modern-day America, is executive produced by Will Smith and is inspired by Morgan Cooper’s viral trailer that reimagined the iconic ’90s sitcom. The drama features an ensemble cast that introduces Jabari Banks as Will.

You can catch the first three episodes of “Bel-Air” on Peacock on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 13. New episodes will then be released weekly.