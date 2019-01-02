Unlike most people on New Year’s, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith don’t do much celebrating – even if it is their wedding anniversary!

On Monday’s episode of “Red Table Talk,” Jada, 47, revealed that she and Will Smith, 50, don’t typically acknowledge their wedding anniversary, which lands on New Year’s Eve, and usually spend it apart.

“We don’t really celebrate that day, you know what I’m saying, any more in that sense because the context of our union is totally different,” the “Girls Trip” star said.

“Usually Will on New Year’s likes to be on an adventure in the world somewhere. There’s no telling where he’s going to be and I like to be inside.”

Sitting with her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and her 17-year-old daughter Willow, Jada explained that she likes to spend the New Year not only indoors, but looking deeper within herself to release any negativity.

“I like to snuggle up somewhere and just chill…and kinda go inside. I do a lot of work, a lot of spiritual work during this time,” she said. “Always finding that place of peace and strengthening that self-love and changing the narrative within my mind.”

Since the start of “Red Table Talk,” the Hollywood power couple has been very candid about the struggles they have faced throughout their marriage and how they overcame them.

Jada even admitted that she didn’t feel ready for marriage when she walked down the aisle on New Year’s Eve in 1997.

“I was so upset that I had to have a wedding. I was so pissed. I went crying down the freakin aisle,” she admitted.

Regardless of the bumpy start to their union, this duo has proven that they are stronger than ever, even if they have different ideas of how to ring in the New Year (and another year of marriage)!