Jada Pinkett Smith Shows Off Pink Hair Transformation In Festive Birthday Post

Jada Pinkett Smith is adding a pop of pink to her birthday celebration!

The actress turned 52 on Sept. 18 and showed off a colorful new hair transformation for the occasion, giving fans a close-up look at her new pastel ‘do.

“This ain’t noth’n but a birthday sherbet surprise within a Virgo sunrise,” she wrote on Instagram, captioning a chic selfie with her cropped locks taking center stage.

Fans and famous friends flooded the comment section to share praise for the look, with Kerry Washington, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Tiffany Haddish, Tyrese and more all dropping kind words and warm birthday wishes.

“Virgo season’s finest,” Kerry wrote alongside a red heart emoji.

The mom of two has long been open about her journey with alopecia and shared multiple positive updates in recent weeks. In August, Jada posted side-by-side selfies of her progress and teased that she’s keeping an open mind about what’s ahead.

“This here hair is act’n like it’s try’n a make a come back. Still have some trouble spots but — we’ll see,” she wrote in her caption.

Jada previously shared on a 2018 episode of her Facebook series “Red Table Talk” the emotional challenges she faced in her early days with the condition, recalling how she was left “shaking in fear” after discovering “handfuls of hair” in the shower one morning.

Though Jada has gone on to rock her new look, she explained that the adjustment was about so much more.

“My hair has been a big part of me,” she said at the time. “Taking care of my hair has been a beautiful ritual and having the choice to have hair or not. And then one day to be like, ‘Oh my god, I might not have that choice anymore.'”