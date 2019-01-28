This summer is going to be a hectic time in the Tolbert household!

On Monday morning, “Bachelor in Paradise” stars Jade and Tanner Tolbert announced in a pair of sweet Instagram messages that they’re expecting their second child. The little one is due in August – the same month that their “BIP” besties, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, will to tie the knot in Rhode Island.

Tanner is set to officiate the ceremony, which could cause some trouble if his newborn arrives at the same time!

“It depends on when baby No. 2 decides to come,” Tanner told Access on Monday in an exclusive interview, hours after his and Jade’s baby announcement. “If Jade’s heading to the hospital at the same time that I have my flight, I’ll have to obviously choose the hospital over the flight.”

“I warned Jared, and I asked that he at least have a backup ready just in case, but I’m going to do everything in my power to still be able to go,” he continued.

While the couple kept the identity of Jared and Ashley’s second choice under wraps, they confirmed that the officiant-in-waiting is a member of Bachelor Nation “in a roundabout way.”

“It’s funny, because we were supposed to skip a month or two of trying [to conceive], just because we knew the calendar, and we knew their wedding was coming up,” Jade added. “And then, of course, we got pregnant on the same month that they’re having their wedding!”

“It was kind of hard – I was super sad that this is all lining up at the same time,” she continued. “But they know, and they’re so happy for us.”

Baby No. 2 has been a long time coming for Jade and Tanner. After finding it “very easy” to conceive their first child, a daughter named Emerson, their second shot at parenthood wasn’t as smooth.

“I know people have a really difficult time – more than we have,” Jade admitted. “But the second time around, I think we thought it was going to be easy again. It was definitely a struggle each month, to be like, ‘What are we doing wrong? What do we need to try next?’ … It was kind of an emotional journey for us.”

The reality stars tried to conceive for almost 10 months, taking “negative after negative” pregnancy test. But during a road trip from Kansas City to their new home in California, their luck changed. After having a hunch that she might be pregnant, Jade took a test alone in her Aspen hotel room – and it came out positive.

“I was going to try to keep it a secret from Tanner and do a cute little surprise, but he knew that I was supposed to be taking it that day,” Jade recalled. “He kept pestering and pestering me until finally, I was mad at him. I was so angry. I was like, ‘Fine! I’m pregnant!'”

When his wife finally fessed up, Tanner broke into simultaneous laughter and tears.

“He was like, ‘What? This is the best news ever!'” she recounted, laughing. “He was trying to hug me, and I was emotional.”

The first person that found out the happy news – even before Tanner’s family – was “Bachelorette” alum JJ Lane.

“It was kind of by accident [that JJ found out],” Tanner said. “I was playing video games with him on the headset late one night, and Jade mentioned something in the background about it. He was like, ‘What?!’ She let that one slip. That’s how he knew first.”

For Jade’s second pregnancy journey, the famous dad has already been able to be even more present.

“I’m here every day for it now, so it’s a completely different experience for me,” said the 31-year-old, who recently took time off from work following their move to California. “I got minimal exposure to all the morning sickness and all the fun stuff last time, whereas now I get to see every little bit of it. I’m in the trenches with her.”

Another thing Tanner has switching up this time around are his snacking habits.

“I found out last time that sympathy weight is a real thing,” he laughed. “I gained, like, 25 pounds during Jade’s last pregnancy. Every time she ate, I ate, and then one day, my pants stopped fitting.”

This time, the soon-to-be father of two is staying on Nutrisystem to keep his health (and his dad bod) in check.

“I’m going to do everything I can to not have that happen this time,” he said, “so I’m going to just continue using Nutrisystem the same way I use it now.”

– by Stephanie Case