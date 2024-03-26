Jenn Tran Makes History As First Asian-American Bachelorette For Season 21

Jenn Tran is continuing her journey to look for love!

The 26-year-old, who is studying to be a physician assistant, competed this year on Joey Graziadei’s Season 28 of “The Bachelor” and was named “The Bachelorette” for the upcoming 21st season. She will make history as the first Asian-American lead for the franchise.

Jenn was announced by Season 20’s “Bachelorette” star Charity Lawson on March 25 during “The Bachelor’s” Season 28 finale, in which Joey Graziadei became engaged to Kelsey Anderson after he and runner-up Daisy Kent ended their relationship.

Speaking to host Jesse Palmer, Jenn revealed that it’s going to take some time to get used to being “The Bachelorette.”

“I’m overwhelmed. It’s crazy. It feels so surreal to be sitting here and honestly, I feel like just yesterday I was literally in the emergency room in my scrubs working and here I am in stilettos in this little gown,” said Jenn, adding, “It’s so surreal to be passed on the baton from Charity [Lawson] who is sitting here today with her person that she found in all of this and it’s honestly just so inspiring. I watched her season and I know I have some really big shoes to fill.”

Jenn shared some of what she’s looking for in a partner which includes a big personality.

“I want someone who has that kind of banter. I’m all about having fun. I’m all about having cheeky banter and I want someone who’s going to be able to take it as much as they can dish it. If we just spend the whole night literally making fun of each other that will be the most ideal night ever.”

The Vietnamese beauty also touched on feeling ‘grateful’ and ‘honored’ to be the first Asian-American “Bachelorette” for the series.

“Growing up, I’ve always wanted to see Asian representation on TV, and I feel like it was really sparse. Any time Asians were in the media it was to fill a supporting character role, to fulfill some sort of stereotype and I always felt boxed in by that because I was like I don’t see myself on screen, I don’t see myself as a main character,” she shared to Jesse, adding, “Now to be here today sitting in this position being like, I am going to lead my own love story, I am going to be the main character in my story – I just can’t help but think of how many people I’m inspiring.”

Season 21 of “The Bachelorette” is set to return this summer to ABC and Hulu.