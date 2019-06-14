Jake Gyllenhaal Just Answered Some *Very* Personal Questions & You Need To Know Exactly What He Said

So, Jake Gyllenhaal got asked some personal questions and his answers are everything we never knew we needed.
While playing a round of “Burning Questions” on Friday’s “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” the 38-year-old actor revealed (rather awkwardly) his sleeping preferences, which Avengers character he finds the sexiest, and his favorite body part on a woman!
Starting off with a debate on boxers or briefs, the “Spider-Man: Far From Home” star answered, “briefs.”
“What do you wear to bed?” Ellen asked next.
“Nothing,” Jake said after a long pause.
Ow, ow! But things didn’t stop there! Ellen then made things personal when she quizzed the “Nightcrawler” actor on which Avenger really does it for him!
“Spider-Man,” he answered, before giving it a second thought. “Thor?”
READ: Tom Holland Catches ‘Spider-Man’ Co-Star Jake Gyllenhaal Practicing His Spidey Moves
We would stick to option number two, Jake.
And finally, Ellen made him squirm when asking what his favorite body part is.
“On a person?” he asked.
“No, a kangaroo,” Ellen fired back.
After exchanging jokes about a kangaroo’s “hind-quarters,” Jake attempted to answer honestly.
“I really, really like, uh, the back of a woman’s neck,” he said sheepishly. “It’s just weird! It’s a weird question! It’s confusing.”
What’s not confusing, ladies, is that you should be rocking those updos more often!
Copyright © 2019 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.