Jake Gyllenhaal Just Answered Some *Very* Personal Questions & You Need To Know Exactly What He Said

So, Jake Gyllenhaal got asked some personal questions and his answers are everything we never knew we needed.

While playing a round of “Burning Questions” on Friday’s “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” the 38-year-old actor revealed (rather awkwardly) his sleeping preferences, which Avengers character he finds the sexiest, and his favorite body part on a woman!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 09: Jake Gyllenhaal attends the 73rd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Starting off with a debate on boxers or briefs, the “Spider-Man: Far From Home” star answered, “briefs.”

“What do you wear to bed?” Ellen asked next.

“Nothing,” Jake said after a long pause.

Ow, ow! But things didn’t stop there! Ellen then made things personal when she quizzed the “Nightcrawler” actor on which Avenger really does it for him!

“Spider-Man,” he answered, before giving it a second thought. “Thor?”

We would stick to option number two, Jake.

And finally, Ellen made him squirm when asking what his favorite body part is.

“On a person?” he asked.

“No, a kangaroo,” Ellen fired back.

After exchanging jokes about a kangaroo’s “hind-quarters,” Jake attempted to answer honestly.

“I really, really like, uh, the back of a woman’s neck,” he said sheepishly. “It’s just weird! It’s a weird question! It’s confusing.”

What’s not confusing, ladies, is that you should be rocking those updos more often!

