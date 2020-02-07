Jake Paul Kisses World Series Flasher On The Cheek Following Split From Tana Mongeau

Jake Paul is living it up.

The 23-year-old YouTuber shared a snap on his IG where he is seen planting a smooch on the cheek of Julia Rose, who became famous this year after flashing the crowd at the World Series.

He captioned the pic, “bro so what.”

The Team 10 co-founder wasn’t the only one getting close to Julia. His ex Tana Mongeau also got close to her, which Julia posted on the ‘gram writing, “so this happened @tanamongeau.”

The Tana by Tana creator responded in the comments writing, “hahahahahaha” next to a black heart emoji. Jake also reacted saying, “imma really die” as well as “coool.”

The trio also hung out together in Miami, where Rose grabbed Mongeau in a NSFW snap on her Instagram.

Julia also starred in Jake’s recent music video for “These Days,” where she stars as his onscreen romantic interest.

But who is Julia Rose exactly?

She was on season four of the MTV reality show, “Are You The One?” back in 2016 where she met Stephen McHugh, who became her on-again off-again boyfriend for a while.

Julia also is the co-founder of SHAGMAG, which is described as “Say hello to your new breast friend” and “The digital magazine designed for you,” according to the company’s Instagram bio.

She also made waves when she infamously flashed Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole at the 2019 World Series.

— Stephanie Swaim