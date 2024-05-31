Jake Paul & Mike Tyson Postpone Fight Amid Boxing Legend’s Ulcer Flare-Up

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul will have to square up another day.

The 57-year-old former heavyweight champion and the 27-year-old YouTuber turned fighter have postponed their boxing match after Tyson was diagnosed with an ulcer flare-up.

Jake’s fight promotion company Most Valuable Promotions and Netflix announced the news in a press release on May 31.

“Unfortunately Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will not face off on July 20 as planned,” Most Valuable Promotions wrote in the release shared on Instagram. “Tyson’s recent ulcer flare-up has limited his ability to train fully for the next few weeks. The fight will be rescheduled for a date later this year after Mike’s able to resume training with no limitations and both fighters can have equal time to prepare for this once-in-a-lifetime matchup!”

In the press release, both Mike and Jake said they agree to postpone the fight to “ensure that both athletes have equal training time to prepare.”

Mike also thanked his fans for their support and understanding during this time before talking about his health and throwing a diss at Jake.

“My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon,” he said. “Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone’s patience and can’t wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year.”

Jake to took X to share a video statement about the fight’s postponement admitting he is devastated by the news.

“Obviously devastating news, I’m heartbroken, speechless, like gutted” he said. “We’ve been working so hard over here. Everyone in this camp and I just feel bad for everyone involved in this event…but I do value Mike’s health, first and foremost. Love that guy. I have so much respect for him and I want Mike to be healthy,” he added before addressing Mike’s comments in the press release.

“He says, he’s still is going to knock me out and I bought myself some time, so Mike is still talking s**t over there,” he said. “But Mike if you want to do this like you said behind closed doors, behind the scenes, you’ve said you want to do this in Q4, you just need a little bit of time so, I’m ready whenever you are. This is too big of an opportunity. I think this fight is going to change the world,” he added.

The fight was originally set to occur on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and will be streamed exclusively on Netflix.

The new date of the fight will be announced on June 7.